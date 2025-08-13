90pc of CPEC Projects Successful despite security challenges, Says Chinese Envoy

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong has said that the success rate of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stands at 90%, stressing that achieving success is of utmost importance.

Speaking at a seminar, Ambassador Jiang highlighted that while security challenges exist, they are expected to be resolved over time, allowing the benefits of CPEC to extend across the entire region.

He emphasized the strong cooperation between Pakistan and China in counter-terrorism and noted that challenges on the path of development can be addressed by accelerating growth. The ambassador added that mutual collaboration is key to overcoming obstacles, and that the Pakistani public supports CPEC initiatives.

Ambassador Jiang also praised Pakistan’s economic progress, noting that the government’s efforts to curb terrorism have contributed to improvements in the economy. Pakistan’s growth rate has risen by 2.6%, inflation has decreased, and strategic capabilities have strengthened.

He underscored that CPEC continues to be a major focus for the leadership of both countries, with regular high-level visits reinforcing bilateral cooperation. The second phase of CPEC, he said, aims to further solidify the foundation of development and accelerate progress.