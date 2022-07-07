Pakistan rejects Indian dossier linking it to 'terrorism' in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday rejected the Indian dossier accusing Islamabad of hatching terror plots against its eastern neighbour.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) says the Indian Army has made a vicious attempt to link Pakistan to terrorism.

"Pakistan rejects the false and self-created dossier," he said, adding that the so-called document was based on fake and fabricated information.

He said that institutions which compiled the dossier wanted to distract the world's attention from Indian terrorism in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On July 6, a 32-page defence dossier compiled by the think tank Bharat Shakti with input from the Indian government accused Pakistan of hatching terror plots and infiltration of militants into India.

The Indian document accused Pakistan of killings policemen, teachers and migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir through its proxies and brainwashing the youth in the occupied valley to join terrorist organisations.

At a weekly press briefing on Thursday, the MoFA spokesperson expressed concerns at the human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said, “It is no surprise that during the week a dozen Kashmiri youth were arrested in continuing cordon and search operations. India must realize that despite applying all tools of oppression and using state terrorism as a policy, it has failed to subjugate the will of the Kashmiri people.”

Islamabad once again called upon the international community, particularly the UN and human rights organisations, to investigate the persistent extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiri people in their just struggle against the Indian occupation till realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination as promised to them by the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.