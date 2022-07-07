Censor board 'clears' another banned movie for screening on Eid-ul-Azha

The good news is that the Central Board of Film Censors has cleared another Pakistani movie for screening in cinemas on Eid-ul-Azha, according to unnamed sources.

However, there is no official confirmation of this development from the censor board so far.

The movie name is Lafangey and the development was confirmed by people closely linked to the movie.

“This is to inform you all that film Lafangey has received a clearance after full board review at Islamabad censor board. We will be releasing Lafangey on Eid-ul-Azha. Inshallah! Thank you for all the concern and support,” a Pakistani publication quoted a key member of the PR team of the movies as saying.

Lafangey was banned for release in Pakistan after the censor board claimed it was “unfit” for the country’s audience. However, Mani - who stars in the film - believes that there is nothing in Lafangey that hasn’t been done before.

Speaking to the media, Mani said that the Sindh Censor Board had requested a cut in the film, which they complied with and removed. However, the Punjab Censor Board put a ban on it without watching it in full. He added: “They only watched about 45 minutes of the film and banned it.”

The film stars Sami Khan, Mani, Mubeen Gabool, Saleem Miraj and Nazesh Jahangir in the lead roles.

Lafangey was banned earlier this week. A horror-comedy by genre, the film contained elements of humor that we’ve seen air on the big screen in the past, but are definitely eyebrow-raisers, especially in the current social climate. The title track of the film even states that the film is quite risky.