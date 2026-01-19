Five terrorists killed in Quetta during CTD operation

QUETTA – During an operation in Quetta, a firefight with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) resulted in the killing of five terrorists.

According to a CTD spokesperson, authorities recovered five Kalashnikov rifles, seven hand grenades, and three motorcycles from the terrorists’ hideout. The bodies of the slain terrorists have been transferred to the civil hospital for identification.

The spokesperson added that the killed terrorists were involved in blocking the Quetta-Sibi highway and targeting security forces and civilians, prompting the action against them.

Balochistan Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the successful CTD operation, stating that the state will ensure law and order with full force and that operations against terrorism will continue uninterrupted until peace is fully restored.