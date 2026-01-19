Pakistan beat Scotland by six wickets in ICC Under-19 World Cup

Pakistan defeated Scotland by six wickets in the 12th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

The national Under-19 cricket team successfully chased a target of 188 runs, reaching 188 for 4 in 43.1 overs. Usman Khan starred with 75 runs, while Ahmed Hussain contributed 47. Ali Hasan Baloch scored 15, Sameer Minhas added 28, and captain Farhan Yousaf remained unbeaten on 18.

Earlier, in the match played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field. Batting first, Scotland were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs.

For Scotland, opener Theo Robinson scored 4 runs, Rory Grant 21, Finlay Carter 12 and Max Chaplain 2. Ollie Jones made 36, captain Thomas Knight scored 37, and Finlay Jones added 33 runs.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza claimed four wickets while Momin Qamar took three.