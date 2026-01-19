Shaban Moon not sighted in Pakistan; Shab-e-Barat on February 3

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the crescent of Islamic month of Shaban was not sighted tonight. Consequently, first of Sha’ban will be on January 21, 2026 Wednesday.

The committee further confirmed that Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness and prayer, will be observed on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Muslims are encouraged to offer special prayers, engage in charitable acts, and seek blessings on this auspicious night.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee regularly monitors the moon’s visibility to determine the start of Islamic months across the country, ensuring accurate observance of religious events.