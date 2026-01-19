Shaban Moon Update: Ruet-e-Hilal meets today for moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to hold a crucial and highly anticipated meeting today to sight the moon.

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. The final decision will be announced after carefully reviewing moon sighting testimonies from across the country.

Meanwhile, astronomers have already made a bold prediction. According to experts, the 1st of Sha’ban is expected to fall on January 21. Renowned astronomer Professor Dr. Faheem has categorically stated that there is no chance of moon sighting on January 19.

Adding further weight to these claims, SUPARCO has also confirmed that January 21, 2026, is the most likely date for the start of Sha’ban.

In an official statement, SUPARCO revealed that the new moon of Sha’ban 1447 Hijri will be born on January 19 at exactly 12:52 AM.

As Pakistani nation watches closely, all eyes are now on the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s decision, which will officially confirm the beginning of the sacred month.