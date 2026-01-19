BISE Lahore Intermediate Exam Schedule 2026

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Lahore officially released the admission schedule for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026, and students are being urged to act fast to avoid hefty penalties.

According to board, candidates can submit their admission forms with a single fee only until February 11, 2026. Miss this deadline, and from February 12 to February 24, 2026, forms will be accepted only with double fees.

For the last-chance procrastinators, the board has warned that forms submitted between February 25 and March 9, 2026, will require a triple fee, a cost that could heavily impact students and their families. Board officials emphasised that no forms will be accepted after March 9, 2026, marking a hard stop for all hopeful candidates.

Controller of Examinations Tahir Javed urged students to submit their forms within the prescribed dates to avoid unnecessary stress or complications during the examination process.

With the exam season approaching fast, students are advised to act immediately and beat the mounting fees.