Toyota Car Prices crash by Rs2.5 Million as Pakistan buyers rejoice!

KARACHI – Toyota Indus Motors announced an unprecedented price reduction on its popular off-road SUV, the Toyota Fortuner, coinciding with the company’s 35th anniversary in Pakistan.

Insiders revealed the secret behind this massive drop as government tax reductions accounted for Rs1.5 million, while Toyota itself absorbed another 1 million from its own margin. The result? Prices of the Fortuner have plunged by a jaw-dropping Rs2.5 million, sparking discussions across the country.

Following this historic price cut:

Fortuner G now costs 12,435,000 after a 2.5 million reduction.

Fortuner V drops to 14,935,000 following a 2.57 million slash.

Industry insiders are calling this the largest price reduction by any major car manufacturer in Pakistan in recent years. Auto enthusiasts and potential buyers are now rushing to dealerships, making this one of the hottest stories in Pakistan’s automotive sector.

With prices dropping so dramatically, Toyota Fortuner ownership has suddenly become far more attainable, sending shockwaves through the car market and igniting debates everywhere—from showrooms to online forums.