Punjab University delays exams for various disciplines

11:18 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab University has delayed off-campus exams that were due to begin April 1 and 15 for various disciplines.

A statement issued by the university says, “In continuation of this office Notification Nos. 84, 85 & 88/Cond. D.S., dated 16.03.2021, it is hereby notified that the off-campus examinations of Associate Degree in Arts / Science Part-II and Part-I, B.A. Hearing Impaired and B.A / B.Sc. Special Category [Doctor / Nurse / Fazil / Wafaq-ul-Madaras / Additional Subject(s), Annual Examinations, 2021 starting from 1st and 15th April, 2021 are postponed”.

The next date of examinations shall be notified two weeks before exams, it added.

The varsity has not explained any reason but it comes as the government has tightened restrictions due to rising number of novel coronavirus cases. 

