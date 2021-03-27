Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 March 2021
Web Desk
08:15 AM | 27 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 March 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 107,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,910 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 84,250 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 98,260 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Karachi PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Islamabad PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Peshawar PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Quetta PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Sialkot PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Attock PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Gujranwala PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Jehlum PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Multan PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Bahawalpur PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Gujrat PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Nawabshah PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Chakwal PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Hyderabad PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Nowshehra PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Sargodha PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Faisalabad PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450
Mirpur PKR 107,200 PKR 1,450

TOP LISTS

