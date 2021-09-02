Pakistan condemns India’s ‘barbaric act’ of snatching away Geelani’s body

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Office has condemned the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir for forcibly snatching away the body of senior Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani.

A statement issued by Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said a raid was carried out at the house of the Hurriyat leader at the time of the preparation for his funeral. It added that the occupation forces also harassed Geelani's family during the raid.

We strongly condemn the barbaric act of snatching of mortal remains of #SyedAliShahGeelani from his family by Indian Occupation Forces. Int’l community must take note of this egregious situation in #IIOJK & hold India to account for its breaches of int’l HR & humanitarian laws. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) September 2, 2021

FO spokesperson further added that "The Indian government is fearful of Syed Ali Geelani even after his demise", saying “the elderly leader was being subjected to an inhumane treatment even after his death”.

Iftikhar called on the international community to hold India accountable for its inhumane actions in the occupied Kashmir. He quoted the Indian government as saying that it wouldn't allow the burial at its designated place.

He went on to say that the Indian government is so afraid of Syed Geelani and what he stood for that they have now resorted to this inhuman act even after his passing away. “This shows the degree of callousness on part of the occupation forces and demonstrates beyond doubt that India would trample all civil and human values in perpetuating its occupation of IIOJ&K,” it added.

Reports earlier cited that a curfew has been imposed in the valley while internet service has been snapped in another bid to stop Kashmiris.

Pakistan observes day of mourning over demise of ... 10:18 AM | 2 Sep, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday announced that Pakistan's flag will fly at half-mast and a day of ...

Hurriyat leader and separatist icon Syed Ali Shah Geelani was laid to rest at a graveyard near his residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora around 4.30 am amid tight security. Geelani’s close relatives and neighbours attended his funeral as the Indian forces cordoned off the graveyard beside clamping down the caged valley.

Troops put up barbed wire and barricades on roads leading to Geelani’s house in the main city of Srinagar after the family announced the death.