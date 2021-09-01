Prominent Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away at 92
11:08 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
SRINAGAR – Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 92.
According to Kashmir Media Service , Syed Ali Gilani had been under house arrest for the last many years.
More info to follow...
