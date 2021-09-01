Prominent Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away at 92

Web Desk
11:08 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Prominent Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away at 92
Share

SRINAGAR – Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 92.

According to Kashmir Media Service , Syed Ali Gilani had been under house arrest for the last many years.

More info to follow...

More From This Category
PM Imran congratulates Dr Amjad Saqib for ...
10:49 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Pakistan Navy wraps us Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII ...
10:28 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Dutch FM arrives in Pakistan; UK Foreign ...
08:57 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
08:37 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Pakistan gets Ramon Magsaysay award Asia's ...
08:16 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Tokyo Olympians earn Pakistani Army’s praise at ...
08:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali to star in an upcoming web series
05:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr