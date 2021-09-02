Pakistan observes day of mourning over demise of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday announced that Pakistan's flag will fly at half-mast and a day of official mourning will be observed across the country in wake of the demise of prominent Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier in a series of tweets expressed grief over the death of an iconic Kashmir leader. “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani who struggled all his life for his people and their right to self-determination,” a tweet reads.

In another tweet, the PM said that the senior Kashmiri leader suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state but remained resolute. The tweet cited “We in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle and remember his words Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan Humara hai”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of the Kashmiri leader, terming him as an icon of Kashmir's freedom movement.

The tweet of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoting COAS said “His lifelong sacrifices & ceaseless struggle symbolizes indomitable resolve of Kashmiris against Indian occupation. His dream & his mission will live on until People of IIOJ&K win their right of self-determination”.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also paid tribute to the deceased saying Geelani fought for the rights of Kashmiris till the very end.

He said “Pakistan mourns the loss of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, torchbearer of the Kashmir freedom movement. Shah Sb fought for the rights of Kashmiris till the very end, under house arrest of Indian occupation. May he rest in peace and may his dream of freedom come true”.

Newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi shared a tweet to pay tribute to Geelani who dedicated his life to the freedom of Kashmir.

سید علی گیلانی کی رحلت کا سن کر دل رنجیدہ ہے، وہ تحریک آزادی کشمیر کے روح رواں تھے، انہوں نے اپنی پوری زندگی تحریک آزادی کشمیر کے لیے وقف کر رکھی تھی، سید گیلانی نے بھارتی ظلم و جبر کا دلیری کیساتھ مقابلہ کیا وہ ایک عزم و حوصلہ کے کوہ گراں تھے،

Furthermore, the Former CM of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti expressed her sadness over the passing of Geelani. She wrote, “We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers”.

A number of other Pakistani leaders also shared the condolence message on Twitter.

The senior Kashmiri leader and freedom fighter Syed Ali Shah Geelani Wednesday passed away at the age of 92 in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

Geelani passed away at his home in Srinagar after a prolonged illness. He had been under house arrest for more than a decade after leading several protests against the Indian tyranny.