Travel by train restricted for unvaccinated people after Sep 15: Railways

KARACHI – Pakistan Railways Thursday announced to ban unvaccinated people from Sep 15 as passengers need to have at least one dose of Covid vaccine to board the trains.

A statement issued by the department spokesperson cited that no train tickets will be issued to anti-vaxxers after Sep 15.

It also added that the partial vaccination condition will stay till October 15, after which only the fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to travel. Intimidating to get a jab at earlier, it said “If someone is found commuting in the trains without getting Covid vaccine after the deadline, he will be duly dealt as per the law”.

Amid the recent curbs to stem the spread of novel disease, the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) also announced to restrict unvaccinated passengers after September 15.

Motorway police to ban anti-vaxxers from ... 03:53 PM | 28 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD – In another step toward fastening mass vaccination drive, Motorway officials have made Covid ...

The recent announcements are in line with similar curbs the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced in their media briefing in the last week of August.

Meanwhile, the unvaccinated citizens will also be restricted from availing transport and entering restaurants under the new ‘efficient strategy’ which is aimed to vaccinate masses amid the fourth wave of Covid. The unvaccinated people would not be able to get petrol in Punjab capital from today as the government imposed new curbs to stem the spread of novel disease.