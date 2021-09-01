No petrol for unvaccinated people in Lahore from today

LAHORE – The unvaccinated people would not be able to get petrol in Punjab capital from today as the government imposed new curbs to stem the spread of novel disease.

The unvaccinated citizens will also be restricted from availing the transport and entering restaurants under the new ‘efficient strategy’ to vaccinate masses amid the fourth wave of Covid.

Furthermore, only the vaccinated individuals will be allowed entrance at the shopping malls. In addition to this, the places sealed due to violation of newly imposed curbs will not be opened anytime soon, per reports.

Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability Act, 2006, has also been imposed on unvaccinated government employees in Lahore. Lahore Electric Supply Company proclaimed that the salaries of unvaccinated employees will not be disbursed until they show vaccine proof.

Similarly, in order to travel on trains and buses and use highways and motorways, citizens will have to be partially vaccinated in two weeks and completely vaccinated by mid to October.

The set of restrictions was imposed on the directions of NCOC Chief Asad Umar, who said that those who have not been fully vaccinated against the deadly disease will not be allowed to use public transport, enter shopping malls, or visit restaurants.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will also not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.

In another development, NCOC will begin vaccinating people over 17 years of age and administering booster shots to those intending to travel abroad from today. Last month, the government has decided to reduce the minimum age for Covid-19 vaccination from 18 years to 15 years and had announced that it would start inoculating citizens over the age of 17 from September 1.