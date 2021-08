Foreign travellers to get booster jabs from tomorrow, says Ministry of Health

The Ministry of National Health Services has said that people travelling abroad can get a COVID booster jab across Pakistan from tomorrow (September 1, 2021).

The eligibility criteria issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) says every individual of 12 years and above, with the mandatory requirement of a specific vaccine, will be able to get additional dose(s) after showing valid travel documents and evidence of the intended travel.

Such people will be required to submit copies of their evidence to the relevant vaccination centre. The criteria cover categories of travellers that may be inoculated with the booster jab.

These categories include workers going abroad for employment, students going abroad for enrolment at educational institutes, Pakistani citizens who reside in other countries and require evidence of specific mandatory vaccine for their return to the country of residence, those who travel for business or official purposes, and tourists and Hajj or Umrah pilgrims.

As per the guidelines, the fee of the booster dose of vaccines is Rs1,270 per dose, which can be deposited at any National Bank of Pakistan branch.

“The cost, Rs 1,270 per dose, will be deposited in NBP (as specified by M/o NHSR&C) in in the Head of Account; C-Non-Tax Revenue, C02-Receipts from Civil Administration and other functions, C027-Community Services, Receipts; and C02721-Sale proceeds of sera and vaccines,” read the guidelines.

The guidelines say that dedicated vaccination centres will be nominated in major cities for the administration of booster doses only. Travellers present in Islamabad can get the vaccine booster shots from the vaccination centre at Rural Health Centre, Tarlai.

A notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services on Saturday stated that people who plan to travel abroad will now be able to get booster shots.