Coronavirus fear: All trains cancelled till March 31 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways on Tuesday announced to suspend all its operations, including passenger trains services, all over the country till March 31 to limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Railways said the operation will be suspended at 12 am today, while who has made advance booking for train ticket will get a full refund on their tickets. And those want to travel after the lift of ban will be accommodated for their already booked tickets.

Earlier, the railway's ministry had decided to suspend the operation of 34 trains out of total 134 in the country.

The tally of Coronavirus in Pakistan has reached to 875, with Sindh province at the top with 394 cases.

According to media reports, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached to 246 followed by Balochistan with 110 cases, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with 72 cases, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa 38 cases and Islamabad with 15 cases.