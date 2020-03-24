COVID-19: Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui in the clear, test results come out negative

The novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country, and even some of Pakistan’s biggest names were at risk.

Actors Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui recently returned from the United States and

got tested for coronavirus.

Both of them just received their reports back and they are in the clear.

Both actors took to their respective social media to share the good news with their fans.

“‪Alhamdulillah our coronavirus reports have come back negative,” announced Humayun.

“We will still complete 14 days in quarantine and will be taking every necessary safety precaution even after that. Thanks for all your love and prayers! Stay Safe. Stay home,” he said.

We received our COVID -19 test results tonight and it’s negative....Thank God! But we will stay in isolation for 10 more days till we go to our sweet homes. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏. pic.twitter.com/C38BP5Gxpc — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 23, 2020

Likewise, Siddiqui also assured his fans that he will be completing the remaining 10 days of his quarantine. “We received our COVID -19 test results tonight and it’s negative. Thank God! But we will stay in isolation for 10 more days till we go to our sweet homes. Thank you all for your prayers,” he said.

