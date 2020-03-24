If Ali Zafar was the PM this is what he would’ve done to control the COVID-19 outbreak

Have you ever wondered, if you were the PM of Pakistan what would you do to clamp down this pandemic?

Recently, Ali Zafar initiated a Q/A session on his Instagram during which a fan asked him what he would do as the PM in the current situation.

Zafar has a solid plan in place to control the coronavirus if he got the opportunity to run the state. Here’s what he had done:

Initiate a lock-down across the country- that’s something that’s really needs to be done now as well!

Provide food to the needy and daily wage earners.

Be proactive and create awareness about the COVID-19.

Deploy all sources in healthcare and medics.

Someone really needs to tell PM Imran Khan to put some similar steps into practice before we all fall victim to this deadly disease!

