Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed
07:11 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
Share
TOKYO - Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been postponed as the coronavirus crisis hit the world’s last major imminent sporting event. Now the mega event will be held the next year 2021.
It was the first time in the Olympics’ 124-year history that they had been postponed, though they were canceled outright several times during the two 20th century World Wars.
More info to follow...
-
- Egypt’s Al-Azhar issues fatwa on Pakistani president's request, ...08:28 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 8th death; coronavirus cases rise to 1,02207:32 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran for unity among all political parties to win war against ...06:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- Second coronavirus patient dies in Punjab, death toll rises to 8 in ...05:39 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- If Ali Zafar was the PM this is what he would’ve done to control ...04:52 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19: Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui in the clear, test results ...03:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- Here's how celebrities celebrated 23rd March this year07:03 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019