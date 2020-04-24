Tom Hanks gives a boy named Corona a special gift after he’s bullied
Tom Hanks has helped put up a smile on the face of a bullied Australian boy named Corona De Vries by gifting him a retro typewriter from his own collection.
In an interview with Australia's Channel 7, De Vries shared that he found out that Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were suffering from COVID-19, while in the country last month, and penned him a letter.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus. Are you OK?" the boy read from his letter. He then explained how he was being bullied by schoolmates. They would call him "the coronavirus," which made him feel “sad and angry."
Hanks saw the letter and replied with a special gift.
"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," he wrote. "Thank you for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are down. I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already -- and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better."
The Toy Story star previously shared the picture of the same typewriter on his Instagram as well.
Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx
Hanks and Wilson spent two weeks in quarantine while fighting the virus. After recovering, they have returned to their home in Los Angeles.
Have more to add to they story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
