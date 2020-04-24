Tom Hanks gives a boy named Corona a special gift after he’s bullied

Tom Hanks has helped put up a smile on the face of a bullied Australian boy named Corona De Vries by gifting him a retro typewriter from his own collection.

In an interview with Australia's Channel 7, De Vries shared that he found out that Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were suffering from COVID-19, while in the country last month, and penned him a letter.

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus. Are you OK?" the boy read from his letter. He then explained how he was being bullied by schoolmates. They would call him "the coronavirus," which made him feel “sad and angry."

Hanks saw the letter and replied with a special gift.

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," he wrote. "Thank you for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are down. I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already -- and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better."

The Toy Story star previously shared the picture of the same typewriter on his Instagram as well.

Hanks and Wilson spent two weeks in quarantine while fighting the virus. After recovering, they have returned to their home in Los Angeles.

Have more to add to they story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!