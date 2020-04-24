Introducing Rentable, Pakistan’s first-ever online renting service

LAHORE - In this economy, the rental industry is gaining extensive popularity. People usually prefer to rent rather than take complete ownership. The main of leasing is significantly more moderate and advantageous.

Renting things that you require seldom is the best decision that you can make for yourself as well as your wallet. Those days are far gone when people use to consider renting absurd, now you can find rental alternatives for almost any retail item on one platform.

Rentable.pk is one of the pioneer Market Place website in Pakistan that offers a start to finish stage to both list and rent products with an implicit e-commerce business facility. We have made another world of leasing in which anybody from around the nation can lease in anything they want or need. The website is a recent development spreading its wings far and wide in no time at all. In addition, we also give people the opportunity to rent out the material they have in idle, proving itself to be worthless.

Buying hefty furniture, the latest home appliances, designer clothes, or luxury cars is expensive. The idea of renting clothes, accessories, home appliances might come as a stun to you however rentable has made it all conceivable.

Renting these items has now become a trend in order to easily cater to your short term needs. There is no need of buying designer clothes and bags just for one event because now you can flaunt it in less than a quarter of the actual price. Rentable is here to spoil you and take all of your worries away from you. We offer a wide assortment of items, almost every house requires service is available on our platform. You can now rent and parade anything you want. All you have to do is sign up on rentable.pk.

In a short period of time, we have attracted the attention many people searching for choices not exclusively to satisfy transient needs. From air conditioners to furniture, automobiles to sports equipment, books to televisions, we have a range of products to make your life increasingly adequate and better. The amazing thing about this site is that we give you the chance to negotiate to the best of your abilities.

Moreover, our website not only provides you with the service of leasing different necessities all you want, but we also allow you to rent out your assets to other people. We help you turn your liabilities into paying assets. You can click some shots of the item you like to rent out and make an attractive advertisement on the website. The best thing about our site is that we take no commission. It is free to all website that directly connects the supplier and the renter.

Rentable.pk is the first-ever free classified website that provides you with the opportunity to rent anything under the sky. As a company, we believe in providing complete disclosure to our clients, therefore we make sure that we are able to answer all your queries and make the website as user-friendly as possible. The sole purpose of our network is to allow our users to rent at an affordable price and not bury themselves in debt trying to fulfill their desires.

All in all, we have attempted our best to make a stage that can help you in your difficult times when life attempts to place you in the secondary lounge. We always try to fulfill your short term needs and focus on offering affordability to the people of Pakistan. In addition, we truly hope that this generation will make the best use of the services we provide and show other the path of the shared economy.