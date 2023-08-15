Hyundai introduces Independence Day offer for Tucson fans

Hyundai has released an alluring offer that is grabbing the attention of both automobile lovers and potential customers as the country gears up to celebrate its independence. This deal could catch your attention if you've been thinking about buying a car, specifically the Hyundai TUCSON.
14th August offer
Independence day promotion from Hyundai presents a special chance. Customers who choose to reserve any TUCSON model between August 14 and September 30 will receive a cash-back incentive of Rs100,000 upon registration.
Orders must be invoiced on or before September 30, 2023, to be eligible for this promotion.
Although the 14th August deal is obviously tempting, it's crucial to remember that such promotions have expiration dates.
Potential customers must make sure they begin their booking before October 1, 2023, in order to take advantage of this offer. This is an important factor for anyone thinking about buying a TUCSON.
Hyundai Tucson
The TUCSON delivers a seamless fusion of elegance, technology, and performance and is renowned for its elegant design and cutting-edge features.
Those looking to purchase a new vehicle, the Independence Day deal adds another layer of appeal, making it potentially rewarding.
What to do?
The following simple steps must be followed in order to accept the Independence Day offer:
Choose Your TUCSON Version: Start by selecting the TUCSON version that best suits your tastes and needs.
Booking Period: The promotion is valid from August 14 through September 30, inclusive.
The booking process for interested customers might start during this time frame to qualify for the cash-back advantage.
It's critical that your order be invoiced on or before September 30, 2023 if you want to guarantee that you may take advantage of the cash-back incentive. This last step confirms your qualification for the deal.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.