iPhone 16 Prices come down in Pakistan; Check new rates here

ISLAMABAD – Good news for Apple lovers and those looking to get their hands on flagship Apple device iPhone 16 as prices witnessed up to Rs14,000 cut.
Apple’s iPhone 16 rates have been slashed for second time since its launch in South Asian nation and now PTA-approved models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, are now available at affordable rate, with price starting from Rs361,700.
iPhone 16 Price in Pakistan 2025
|Models
|New Price
|Old Price
|Price Change
|iPhone 16 (128 GB)
|361,700
|369,000
|-7,300
|iPhone 16 (256 GB)
|401,000
|407,500
|-6,500
|iPhone 16 (512 GB)
|480,250
|485,500
|-5,250
|iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)
|401,000
|407,500
|-6,500
|iPhone 16 Plus (256 GB)
|441,000
|446,500
|-5,500
|iPhone 16 Plus (512 GB)
|520,000
|524,000
|-4,000
|iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB)
|446,000
|460,000
|-14,000
|iPhone 16 Pro (256 GB)
|484,500
|498,500
|-14,000
|iPhone 16 Pro (512 GB)
|564,500
|578,500
|-14,000
|iPhone 16 Pro (1 TB)
|644,500
|658,500
|-14,000
|iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB)
|526,500
|540,500
|-14,000
|iPhone 16 Pro Max (512 GB)
|604,500
|618,500
|-14,000
|iPhone 16 Pro Max (1 TB)
|684,500
|698,500
|-14,000
These reductions come as a welcome move for potential buyers, offering more competitive pricing compared to the original launch prices.
