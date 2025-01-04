Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

iPhone 16 Prices come down in Pakistan; Check new rates here

Iphone 16 Prices Come Down In Pakistan Check New Rates Here

ISLAMABAD – Good news for Apple lovers and those looking to get their hands on flagship Apple device iPhone 16 as prices witnessed up to Rs14,000 cut.

Apple’s iPhone 16 rates have been slashed for second time since its launch in South Asian nation and now PTA-approved models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, are now available at affordable rate, with price starting from Rs361,700.

iPhone 16 Price in Pakistan 2025

Models New Price  Old Price Price Change
iPhone 16 (128 GB) 361,700 369,000 -7,300
iPhone 16 (256 GB) 401,000 407,500 -6,500
iPhone 16 (512 GB) 480,250 485,500 -5,250
iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) 401,000 407,500 -6,500
iPhone 16 Plus (256 GB) 441,000 446,500 -5,500
iPhone 16 Plus (512 GB) 520,000 524,000 -4,000
iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) 446,000 460,000 -14,000
iPhone 16 Pro (256 GB) 484,500 498,500 -14,000
iPhone 16 Pro (512 GB) 564,500 578,500 -14,000
iPhone 16 Pro (1 TB) 644,500 658,500 -14,000
iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB) 526,500 540,500 -14,000
iPhone 16 Pro Max (512 GB) 604,500 618,500 -14,000
iPhone 16 Pro Max (1 TB) 684,500 698,500 -14,000

The prices of iPhone 16 (128GB, 256GB, 512GB), iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max have all lowered, with reductions ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 14,000. For example, the iPhone 16 (128GB) now costs Rs 361,700, down from Rs 369,000, while the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is priced at Rs 446,000, reduced from Rs 460,000.

The price cut shows major reduction from the launch prices in September 2024, making the iPhone 16 series more affordable for Pakistani consumers.

These reductions come as a welcome move for potential buyers, offering more competitive pricing compared to the original launch prices.

PIA flight attendant caught smuggling 16 iPhones at Islamabad airport

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.25 279.95
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 350.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 173.75 176
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.9 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search