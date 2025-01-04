iPhone 16 Prices come down in Pakistan; Check new rates here

ISLAMABAD – Good news for Apple lovers and those looking to get their hands on flagship Apple device iPhone 16 as prices witnessed up to Rs14,000 cut.

Apple’s iPhone 16 rates have been slashed for second time since its launch in South Asian nation and now PTA-approved models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, are now available at affordable rate, with price starting from Rs361,700.

iPhone 16 Price in Pakistan 2025

Models New Price Old Price Price Change iPhone 16 (128 GB) 361,700 369,000 -7,300 iPhone 16 (256 GB) 401,000 407,500 -6,500 iPhone 16 (512 GB) 480,250 485,500 -5,250 iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) 401,000 407,500 -6,500 iPhone 16 Plus (256 GB) 441,000 446,500 -5,500 iPhone 16 Plus (512 GB) 520,000 524,000 -4,000 iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) 446,000 460,000 -14,000 iPhone 16 Pro (256 GB) 484,500 498,500 -14,000 iPhone 16 Pro (512 GB) 564,500 578,500 -14,000 iPhone 16 Pro (1 TB) 644,500 658,500 -14,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB) 526,500 540,500 -14,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max (512 GB) 604,500 618,500 -14,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max (1 TB) 684,500 698,500 -14,000

The prices of iPhone 16 (128GB, 256GB, 512GB), iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max have all lowered, with reductions ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 14,000. For example, the iPhone 16 (128GB) now costs Rs 361,700, down from Rs 369,000, while the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is priced at Rs 446,000, reduced from Rs 460,000. The price cut shows major reduction from the launch prices in September 2024, making the iPhone 16 series more affordable for Pakistani consumers.

These reductions come as a welcome move for potential buyers, offering more competitive pricing compared to the original launch prices.