Hyderabad woman killed by son, daughter-in-law over garbage dispute

HYDERABAD – A woman was tortured to death by her son and daughter-in-law for allegedly stopping them from throwing garbage in house in Hyderabad city of Sindh.

Police said the victim has been identified as Kulsoom, who was killed by the duo over a domestic dispute in the Gujrati Paray area of the city.

Police have shifted the body of the victim to the Civil Hospital for further medico-legal procedure.

The woman’s son Sajjad said that the dispute started after his mother stopped the daughter-in-law from throwing garbage. On which, the elder brother Muhammad Ali and his wife pushed the mother and brutally tortured her.

Sajjad said that the elder brother and his wife had also tortured the mother in the past.

In November 2024, a tragic incident also occurred where an unfortunate son killed his mother with an axe over a family dispute in suburban area of Bhakkar. A case has been registered on the father’s complaint.

Police said the distressing incident took place in Haiderabad Thal, Bhakkar, where the son attacked his mother with a sharp-edged axe, severely injuring her.

The 55-year-old victim, Manzooran Mai, succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police reported that the cause of death was due to deep head wounds, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

According to DPO Shehzad Rafiq, the killer son, Tauqeer, fled the scene, and the motive behind the crime was a family dispute.