Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Hyderabad woman killed by son, daughter-in-law over garbage dispute

HYDERABAD – A woman was tortured to death by her son and daughter-in-law for allegedly stopping them from throwing garbage in house in Hyderabad city of Sindh.

Police said the victim has been identified as Kulsoom, who was killed by the duo over a domestic dispute in the Gujrati Paray area of the city.

Police have shifted the body of the victim to the Civil Hospital for further medico-legal procedure.

The woman’s son Sajjad said that the dispute started after his mother stopped the daughter-in-law from throwing garbage. On which, the elder brother Muhammad Ali and his wife pushed the mother and brutally tortured her.

Sajjad said that the elder brother and his wife had also tortured the mother in the past.

In November 2024, a tragic incident also occurred where an unfortunate son killed his mother with an axe over a family dispute in suburban area of Bhakkar. A case has been registered on the father’s complaint.

Police said the distressing incident took place in Haiderabad Thal, Bhakkar, where the son attacked his mother with a sharp-edged axe, severely injuring her.

The 55-year-old victim, Manzooran Mai, succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police reported that the cause of death was due to deep head wounds, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

According to DPO Shehzad Rafiq, the killer son, Tauqeer, fled the scene, and the motive behind the crime was a family dispute.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.25 279.95
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 350.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 173.75 176
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.9 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search