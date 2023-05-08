Suzuki increases motorcycle prices yet again

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motors has once again increased the prices of its motorcycles amid the ongoing depreciation of Pakistani rupee.

The prices of various models have been increased up to Rs20,000. The GD-110S and GS-150S witnessed an increase of Rs13,000 and 14,000 to reach Rs335,000 and Rs364,000, respectively.

The price of GSX125 Special has surged by Rs19,000 to Rs488,000. The new price of GR150 has been announced at Rs521,000 after an increase of Rs20,000.

Last week, Atlas Honda — Pakistan’s biggest player in the two-wheeler segment in terms of market share — hiked the prices of motorcycles for the fourth time this year. With the recent increase, the bikes were made costlier by Rs5,000-15,000.