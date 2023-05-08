Oman Air passenger dies on board before emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI - The 'Oman Air' flight heading to Bangladesh made medical emergency landing in Pakistan on Monday.

The emergency landing was made after a passenger’s health deteriorated, however, the passenger had breathed his last which was confirmed by the doctors at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The plane then took off towards the destination with the dead body. The flight WY311 was headed to Chittagong from Muscat while the condition of the patient worsened after it entered Pakistan’s airspace.

The Air Traffic Controller had allowed the Boeing 737 aircraft to make emergency landing at Karachi airport but unfortunately, the passenger identified as Shaljoni was pronounced dead after examination.