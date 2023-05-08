Oman Air passenger dies on board before emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI - The 'Oman Air' flight heading to Bangladesh made medical emergency landing in Pakistan on Monday.
The emergency landing was made after a passenger’s health deteriorated, however, the passenger had breathed his last which was confirmed by the doctors at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.
The plane then took off towards the destination with the dead body. The flight WY311 was headed to Chittagong from Muscat while the condition of the patient worsened after it entered Pakistan’s airspace.
The Air Traffic Controller had allowed the Boeing 737 aircraft to make emergency landing at Karachi airport but unfortunately, the passenger identified as Shaljoni was pronounced dead after examination.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
