Sarah Khan stuns in latest Instagram post

Pakistani entertainment industry's A-list actress, Sarah Khan, has proven once again that she is not only the queen of Lollywood but also the internet. With 10.5 million followers, making her one of the few most followed celebrities in Pakistan, Khan doesn't forget to treat her diehard fans every now and then. With her recent jaw-dropping social media post, the Sabaat star is currently ruling hearts.
Taking to Instagram, the Dekho Chaand Aaya diva shared a short clip of herself exuding elegance in regal attire with her darling husband, and musician, Falak Shabir's Pyar Da Sahara playing in the background.
Khan's piercing jet-black eyes, chiseled features, and immaculate regal bearing made the Tum Meri Ho actress look no less than a Greek goddess. The actress's Nilofer Shahid gold embellished outfit with its sheer details was complimented by mint-toned jewels, including a statement choker and matching earrings.
The Belapur Ki Dayan star served as a muse for her husband's song and garnered an overwhelmingly positive response.
Social media users couldn't stop pouring love for the diva in the comment section.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum, and Wabaal.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
