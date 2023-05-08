Sarah Khan stuns in latest Instagram post

Pakistani entertainment industry's A-list actress, Sarah Khan, has proven once again that she is not only the queen of Lollywood but also the internet. With 10.5 million followers, making her one of the few most followed celebrities in Pakistan, Khan doesn't forget to treat her diehard fans every now and then. With her recent jaw-dropping social media post, the Sabaat star is currently ruling hearts.

Taking to Instagram, the Dekho Chaand Aaya diva shared a short clip of herself exuding elegance in regal attire with her darling husband, and musician, Falak Shabir's Pyar Da Sahara playing in the background.

Khan's piercing jet-black eyes, chiseled features, and immaculate regal bearing made the Tum Meri Ho actress look no less than a Greek goddess. The actress's Nilofer Shahid gold embellished outfit with its sheer details was complimented by mint-toned jewels, including a statement choker and matching earrings.

The Belapur Ki Dayan star served as a muse for her husband's song and garnered an overwhelmingly positive response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Social media users couldn't stop pouring love for the diva in the comment section.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum, and Wabaal.