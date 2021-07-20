Ertugrul's cast sends Eid wishes to fans

Muslims around the globe are observing Eid al-Adha amidst mounting concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Muslim's festivity is marked by communal prayers, slaughtering of livestock and giving meat to the needy as people celebrate it with zeal and zest.

The celebration is to commemorate the dedication of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S) to Allah SWT, and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail (A.S). At the very moment of death, Allah SWT replaced Ismail (A.S) with a sheep that was to be slaughtered in his son’s place.

On the celebratory occasion, the Turkish drama series Dirilis: Erugrul's cast has also wished their fans.

"We wish everyone a healthy, peaceful Eid holiday with our loved ones. Now is the time to celebrate by enjoying the calm Istanbul with the little man waiting for us in the back", wrote Didem Balcin.

