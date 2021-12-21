Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan
07:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan
Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan who is popularly known for her stellar acting and huge fan following across the globe is celebrating her 37 birthday.

Marking her birthday, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star had an intimate celebration around close friends and family.

Posted by the Bulbulay star Ayesha Omar on her Instagram handle, the Humsafar star celebrates her special day by cutting a cake with her son Azlan. Dressed in a chic beige shirt, Khan blew the candles and later invited her son to cut the cake with her. 

Khan is the ultimate female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects including dramas like Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare and many more.

Birthday wishes also poured in for the superstar. Humayun Saeed penned a sweet birthday wish for his Bin Roye co star.

Moreover, #HappyBirthdayMahira was among the trending list on Twitter with fans showering love on their favourite actress.

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.

