Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan

Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan who is popularly known for her stellar acting and huge fan following across the globe is celebrating her 37 birthday.

Marking her birthday, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star had an intimate celebration around close friends and family.

Posted by the Bulbulay star Ayesha Omar on her Instagram handle, the Humsafar star celebrates her special day by cutting a cake with her son Azlan. Dressed in a chic beige shirt, Khan blew the candles and later invited her son to cut the cake with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

Khan is the ultimate female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects including dramas like Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare and many more.

Birthday wishes also poured in for the superstar. Humayun Saeed penned a sweet birthday wish for his Bin Roye co star.

Happy birthday Guddi ji! I have seen you work very hard to achieve all that you have & I am certain you'll continue working diligently and with the same passion. May Allah bless you with the best of health, lots of happiness and even greater success @TheMahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/IG5XU9vXFJ — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) December 21, 2021

Moreover, #HappyBirthdayMahira was among the trending list on Twitter with fans showering love on their favourite actress.

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.