Momina Iqbal exposes social media tricks

Momina Iqbal is relatively new to the drama industry, having begun her career in modeling before transitioning to acting.
Since her debut, she has captivated audiences with her performances, earning acclaim for her beauty, talent, and willingness to embrace diverse roles.
Over the past few years, she has convincingly portrayed characters with both positive and negative traits.
Known for her candid demeanor, Momina Iqbal is forthright in her interviews, openly expressing her thoughts and emotions.
During a recent appearance on Fuchsia Magazine's Ramadan special, she shed light on the deceptive nature of social media. Momina highlighted the discrepancy between the curated perfection often portrayed online and the reality behind the scenes.
She shared her observation of people posting early morning photos, questioning the authenticity of their apparent efficiency.
Furthermore, Momina revealed her own experience of occasionally sharing older photos, which are misconstrued as recent moments by her followers.
Her revelations underscore the prevalence of falsity on social media platforms, emphasizing that not everything presented online reflects reality.
In her candid discussion, Momina Iqbal exposes the artificiality pervasive in social media, offering a genuine perspective on the illusion often presented to audiences.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
