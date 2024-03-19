Search

Lifestyle

Momina Iqbal exposes social media tricks

Web Desk
08:02 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
Momina Iqbal exposes social media tricks

 Momina Iqbal is relatively new to the drama industry, having begun her career in modeling before transitioning to acting. 
Since her debut, she has captivated audiences with her performances, earning acclaim for her beauty, talent, and willingness to embrace diverse roles. 
Over the past few years, she has convincingly portrayed characters with both positive and negative traits.
Known for her candid demeanor, Momina Iqbal is forthright in her interviews, openly expressing her thoughts and emotions. 
During a recent appearance on Fuchsia Magazine's Ramadan special, she shed light on the deceptive nature of social media. Momina highlighted the discrepancy between the curated perfection often portrayed online and the reality behind the scenes. 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=si1DnOFZcxE&t=1472s
She shared her observation of people posting early morning photos, questioning the authenticity of their apparent efficiency.
Furthermore, Momina revealed her own experience of occasionally sharing older photos, which are misconstrued as recent moments by her followers. 
Her revelations underscore the prevalence of falsity on social media platforms, emphasizing that not everything presented online reflects reality.
In her candid discussion, Momina Iqbal exposes the artificiality pervasive in social media, offering a genuine perspective on the illusion often presented to audiences.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

