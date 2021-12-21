Mahira Khan reminisces about life before becoming a superstar
Share
Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects under her belt.
With a huge fan following across the globe, the 37-year-old actress got candid on what it's like to be everyone's favourite. The Humsafar star was recently spotted with an interview with Fuschia Magazine where she delved into details about how the journey in the industry has really been.
Touching upon the tough time in her life, the Superstar actor discussed 'sweeping floors, cleaning toilets' before making a movie star.
"You do fall ya. Sometimes it's an apparent fall, in front of public. Even if I want to share, I think to myself what good would it be if I talk about very serious, personal issues that I've gone through. Maybe one day in a book I can write it. But right now, I'm not so brave".
"I shared the things where I want people to know that I've also seen tougher times in life. I've also sweeped floors, cleaned toilets during my time in LA. This is a journey that has not been easy but it's a great thing that has happened," added Mahira.
"You guys keep calling me humble, but how can I not be when I've experienced this time where we used to go to restaurants and share a $1 meal between me and my brother.", she concluded.
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Dec-2021/unfair-mahira-khan-responds-to-criticism-about-hum-kahan-ke-sachay-thay
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistan successfully test-fires enhanced range version of Babur ...03:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan’s eminent haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away01:10 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Hania Aamir dresses up as Spiderman in excitement of Hollywood movie ...10:32 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021