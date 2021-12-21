Karachi comes alive through the Dolmen Shopping Festival

Dolmen Mall, Pakistan’s first international standard mall, begins the much-awaited Dolmen Shopping Festival 2021-22 from today, marking 28 years of the country’s most loved shopping festival.

Keeping in mind requisite SOPs along with the community’s sentiments towards shopping, the mall with a heart has brought the city alive with an attempt to bring the community together to celebrate the winter and seasonal festivities from Friday, 17th December 2021 till Sunday, 2nd January 2022 in Clifton and Tariq Road.

Invigorating Karachiites since 1992, Dolmen Malls has a lineup of super engaging ‘Shop Like A Star’ activities, store launches, grand displays, instant win games, tantalizing food offers and discounts on leading brands. This is paired with weekend and holiday attractions, children centric activities and competitions, mascot appearances and so much more.

Popular influencers, socialites and celebrities to the likes of Khalid Malik, Dr Sidra Iqbal, Faheem Abbas, Faiza Saleem and others invited shoppers and enticed onlookers to the mall through Grand Opening Ceremonies held at each mall. The key highlight for this season remains the malls ability to enable its visitors to have star like experiences at each visit.

The commencement of the festival was marked through exciting flash sales from leading brands inviting shoppers to participate in the Grand Dolmen Draw empowering them to win gifts, tickets and shopping sprees worth millions. By shopping for more Rs. 5000 at Dolmen Mall Clifton or Tariq Road, DSF high spenders get to win like stars!

Adorned with glistening stars, an outdoor food experience ‘Dolmen Winter Food Fest’ operating daily from 1pm – 12am at the Dolmen Mall Clifton, enables foodies and families to choose from a number of Karachi favourite star cuisines like street favourites, desi delights, fusion food, food court favorites, dry fruits, quick grab bites and hot beverages at the sea facing mall.

As per DSF tradition, Dolmen Mall has brought bigger and better games having instant prizes. Gaming arenas around the mall are bound to leave visitors mesmerized. A few must visit spots are the vault of mysteries, candy boxes at both malls, grand gaming arena, and the glambot that captures DSF star moments real time. It doesn’t end here, Dolmen Mall is encouraging visitors to Style like Stars through free makeovers and by visiting recent and new store openings like Khaadi Experience Hub, Essentuals by Toni & Guy, Aeropostale, Dune London, Unze London, Lulusar, and Tesoro.

Talking to the press, Director Marketing Dolmen Group, Anum Nadeem shared, “People are the core of Dolmen Mall, which is why we annually provide our customers a reason to celebrate and spend time with the loved ones amidst festivities in a safe, fun and clean environment keeping track of all the SOPs. Dolmen Shopping Festival brings to life the legacy of bringing people together through the generations. This year, we look forward to create lots of Dolmen memories at our customer’s favourite mall enabling them to shop like stars!”

This festival has now become an integral part of Karachi’s festivities, each year is better than the last with bigger prizes, better sales and discounts, more gifts & crazier displays. This year, the Dolmen Shopping Festival gives a chance to win millions worth of gifts and vouchers, domestic and international airline tickets, gift baskets by most preferred brands. Grand prize winners of the Dolmen Draw will be announced and awarded at a closing ceremony on Saturday, 8 January 2022.

Dolmen Malls have customarily elevated shopper experience and aim to enhance it further through upgraded mall openings. Look forward to a bigger and better store experience in February 2022 at Dolmen Mall Hyderi.

Follow #LetsDSF and #ShopLikeAStar on social media, for more DSF announcements and updates on the mall and its event.