SEPMA 2020 Digital Musical Summit takes place with biggest music names in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore

KARACHI: Shaan-e-Pakistan brings the second edition of the Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievements Awards (SEPMA) with a Digital Musical Summit that clubbed together Pakistan’s biggest music prodigies under one roof. The three-month long SEPMA event, led by HumaNassr, will go global, bringing together musicians of all genres, providing them with opportunities to be heard internationally.

The Summit in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad kicked off with a white carpet that musicians, producers and other moguls of the industry walked before entering the event. Due to the nature of the current world situation, all SOPs such as social distancing, wearing of face-masks and hand-sanitization were done upon each guest’s arrival by Team SEPMA.

In Karachi, the conversation took place at Cafe Koel and was hosted by actor and host, HiraHussain. Alongside her, ShaistaLodhi, Sidra Iqbal and FaizanHaqquee acted as moderators for the discussions.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment were invited to speak at the Summit, they include: Javed Sheikh, YBQ, Omar Omari, Saqib Malik, Ali Tariq, AlizehValjee, SaifSamejo, IrfanPardesi, Ali Ashraf, Rasikh Ismail, and FaakhirMehmood. The summit began with a welcome note, followed by speakers who discussed music-centric topics such as:

1.The Future of Music in the Digital Age

2.Legacy of Music - Sur aurKahani

3.Role of Music in Performing Arts

4.Music in Brands and Marketing

5.Evolution of Music in Films

6.Importance of Justice and Compassion in Society through Music

7.The Future of Music Post COVID Pandemic

8.The connection between Music and Mental Health

9.Evolution of Music in the Digital Era

10.The connection between Food and Music

11.The importance of the Music Industry to the Government

12.The subsidization and budget of international music

The Lahore line-up included, ShafqatAmanat Ali, SeemiRaheel and Shahzad Nawaz. In Islamabad, ShahnazMinallah, NaeemZamindaar, Dr. Masuma Anwar Bangash, Abbas Ali Khan, Ali Ashraf, AriebAzhar and SarmadGhafoor participated at the summit which took place at Eco Haveli on Peach Street.

On the occasion, HumaNassr, stated, “This is the first digital Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievement to rise during these difficult days of a global pandemic. Music connects all areas of life, and SEPMA connects and collaborates all industries to raise the cultural milieu of Pakistan and Shaan e Pakistan internationally. Of course, music connects all and SEPMA mix tape volume 2 shall bring forward more original music by talented Pakistani musicians.”

SEPMA 2020 aims to repeat its best practices of the previous year, bringing together the Pakistan music fraternity to celebrate the diverse works of singers and musicians from all parts of the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers will use different mediums to get the word out for the Summit with a heavier focus on digital media. On-ground events are continuing as planned with the proper safety procedures being put in place. The SEPMA team has re-strategized the award show to be engaging and entertaining, despite severe on-ground restrictions.

IMM and Geo Kahani are the official media partners with Talking Point on board as the official PR company for SEPMA 2020. The musical summit can be viewed on media partners’ channels and Shaan-e-Pakistan’s official YouTube channel.Among the main strategic partners supporting Shaan-e-Pakistan with gusto are, NOVA Color, Social Squad headed by CEO Fahd and Aisha, Koel Gallery by Noorjehan and AqeelBilgrami, Irtiqa Hassan Interiors PVT Ltd., Soul Sanctuary, Wok Asia, EMI Pakistan, Interlink Multimedia and The Poet Restaurant.