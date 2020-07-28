Taliban announces three-day ceasefire for Eid
Web Desk
11:23 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
KABUL - The Taliban have announced three-day ceasefire on the occasion of Eid -ul-Adha starting from Friday.

A spokesman of Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet said that Taliban have been directed not to carry out any operation during this period.

However, he made it clear if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate.

Meanwhile, the Afghan President’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, has welcomed the ceasefire announcement.

“The ceasefire announcement is a key step, but the people of Afghanistan want an enduring ceasefire and the start of direct peace talks between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban,” he added.

Sediqqi said that President Ghani has ordered Afghan forces to observe the three-day ceasefire and avoid any action against the militant group.

