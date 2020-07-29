ECC approves import of 300,000 metric tonnes of sugar
ISLAMABAD – in a bid to maintain buffer stocks in the country, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed import of up to 300,000 metric tonnes of white sugar.
The permission was given at the ECC meeting in the Federal Capital where Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting.
The procurement and other modalities of sugar import will be decided by a three-member committee, comprising Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Commerce and Secretary Finance.
The ECC also approved revision of prices of petroleum products on fortnightly basis instead of the existing monthly basis.
