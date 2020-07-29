ECC approves import of 300,000 metric tonnes of sugar
Web Desk
08:56 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
ECC approves import of 300,000 metric tonnes of sugar
Share

ISLAMABAD – in a bid to maintain buffer stocks in the country, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed import of up to 300,000 metric tonnes of white sugar.

The permission was given at the ECC meeting in the Federal Capital where Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting.

The procurement and other modalities of sugar import will be decided by a three-member committee, comprising Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Commerce and Secretary Finance.

The ECC also approved revision of prices of petroleum products on fortnightly basis instead of the existing monthly basis.

More From This Category
ECC approves import of 300,000 metric tonnes of ...
08:56 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
How many litres of petrol can you buy for the ...
05:22 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
Pakistan receives over $505m from World Bank
04:13 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
Gold rates soar to record high, reach Rs123,800 ...
08:13 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
IFC invests $25 million in Packages Limited to ...
03:22 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Pakistan approves Rs1.5 bln tax subsidy on local ...
03:32 PM | 25 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat extends birthday wishes to Humayun Saeed
04:49 PM | 28 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr