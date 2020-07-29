Pak Army soldier martyred in terrorists attack at Bajaur security post
09:34 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
RAWALPINDI - A Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on the security forces at the border post in Bajaur.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, Lance Naik Sami Ullah embraced shahadat after terrorists opened fire at the security forces’ border post.
Earlier, Pakistan Army provided necessary medical care to an Afghan soldier at CMH Peshawar. The soldier has returned to Afghanistan after fully recovering, ISPR said.
Afghanistan Military authorities requested Pakistan Army for medical treatment of an Afghan National Defence Forces soldier on July 14.
