What is PTI's 'Plan C' after losing electoral symbol bat ahead of elections?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remains undeterred despite facing back-to-back blows ahead of elections, and now the former ruling lost its iconic election symbol bat.

As critics remain vocal against crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its supremo as evidence of alleged rigging ahead of polls, the party leaders are apparently not in mood to sit back, watching the whole scenario.

Imran Khan's party is determined to contest polls, despite come what may. The dissent leaders have now unveiled ‘Plan C’. The party chalked out a new strategy as Supreme Court deprived the party of ‘bat’ symbol and later Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati took a U-Turn on symbol sharing.

With back-to-back blows, PTI candidates will be contesting the upcoming polls independently with different symbols including tongs, kettle, and brinjal.

PTI chief Barrister Gohar Khan lamented expected horse trading as when his party candidates will clinch elections. He said other political parties would approach PTI leaders after polls.

He mentioned not getting deserved seats but said once PTI candidates are elected, they can join us and we can reform our party. Delving into details, he said we will have three days after the polls. When they join us and tell us that they have joined this party, we can get the reserved seats.

Gohar called it PTI's Plan C to bring back the people under one umbrella.