Sumaira Malik quits PML-N after being 'denied ticket for upcoming elections'

Sumaira Malik, the former federal minister and PML-N, has decided to quit the party after being denied a ticket to contest the upcoming general elections.

The seasoned politician from Khushab submitted her resignation from party membership and post of Punjab Vice President.

Malik decided to jump ships amid rumours for weeks about her unease within the party, especially about the recent allocation of tickets for elections. Reports about her departure hinted at annoyance over not getting candidacy.

She sent her decision to resign to PML-N President Rana Sanaullah, citing primary reason as her dissatisfaction with not securing party tickets.

Malik's resignation adds an intriguing layer to the situation, setting the stage for potential adjustments and realignments in the run-up to the general polls.