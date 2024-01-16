Motorways M1, M-5 and various points closed for traffic amid dense fog in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD – Disruption of road traffic on key motorways continued on Tuesday amid foggy weather and poor visibility.

National Highways and Motorway Police NHMP announced the closure of several sections of Motorways due to heavy fog and low visibility. Motorway police cautioned citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and keep a reasonable distance from the next vehicle.

Motorway Fog Update

As cold holds grip in Punjab and other parts of region, dense again blanketed Lahore and other cities, paralysing routine life.

Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, Motorway M4 and Motorway M5 have been closed for all kinds of traffic. Meanwhile, traffic flow in Okara, Renala Khurd, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Mian Channu, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan also remain affected.

Motorway police then appealed drivers to use alternate routes for travelling. The advisroy also cautioned drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

NHMP urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travelling as low visibility continues to cause accidents.