Motorway Fog Update: M-1, M-3, M-5 among several motorways closed amid dense fog

LAHORE – Several Motorways, and highways were closed to all kinds of traffic amid heavy fog in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The fog affected the plains badly, affecting routine life and road traffic on Saturday.
Amid the frosty weather conditions, there is no end in sight to fog as different sections of the motorway were again closed amid poor visibility in some places that objects just a few meters away could not be seen.
Motorway Police said M-1 from Swabi to Karnal Sher Khan, M-3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, M-4, from Multan to Faisalabad, and M-5, from Sher Shah to Zahir Pir, were closed.
NHMP also advised masses to remain cautious as extremely cold weather resulted in the spread of seasonal diseases.
The Met Office forecast dry weather for Lahore and other parts of Punjab during the next 24 hours.
It said that the level of humidity in the air in the morning was recorded at 87 percent while the breeze was blowing at the speed of three kilometers per hour.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.
On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
