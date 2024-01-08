Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other highways closed for traffic amid heavy fog

LAHORE – Several sections of Motorways were closed to all kinds of traffic as heavy fog blanketed parts of the region.

The fog continued to envelope plain areas of Punjab on Monday, hampering routine life and disrupting road traffic.

Motorway Fog Update

Motorway spokesperson said Motorway M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, and Motorway M5 from Shershah to Rohri have been closed.

He said the Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana has been closed for all kinds of traffic.

Motorway police also appealed to drivers to use alternate routes for traveling, and urged drivers to drive at a slow pace besides using fog lights.

Other than road travel, National Highways have also been closed due to low visibility.