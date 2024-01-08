Supreme Court starts hearing on PTI's plea for level playing field in upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court started hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition that alleged violation of the apex court's orders for level playing field for all parties.

CJP led bench resumed hearing and the proceedings are being broadcasted live on the Supreme Court's website and YouTube channel.

PTI counsel Latif Khosa presented arguments on behalf of Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, who filed the appeal.

In last hearing, the top court issued notices to Punjab IGP, chief secretary, and advocate general, seeking their response to party claims of harassment of their candidates and leaders.

Following the directive of court on December 22, Election Commission met with PTI delegation, assuring them of addressing their concerns leading up to the national vote. Later, PTI filed another petition, seeking contempt of court proceedings against the ECP, alleging the electoral body's failure to ensure a fair playing field.

ECP however turned down PTI's accusations, stating that a meeting had been held with the PTI delegation, and their concerns were addressed, and assurances were given for fair playing field to all parties and candidates without discrimination.

He further mentioned that ECP had issued instructions to address PTI's complaints to relevant authorities, and actions were taken on all 33 complaints made by PTI until December 26, 2023. The special secretary urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the contempt petition with a penalty.

