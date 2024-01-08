Lahore Weather Update: Rain likely in Punjab, Potohar region as cold tightens grip

Pakistan's second largest city Lahore, along with other parts of country, is facing frosty winter season and now Met Office has predicted light rain and drizzle in Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said rain in the winter season will bring temperature further down as shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country. It said rain-thunderstorms with snow over mountains are likely in northern Balochistan and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

People are urged to remain cautious during foggy conditions as cloudy weather is expected in most of the upper and western parts, while very cold in northern parts.

Lahore Temperature Today

The temperature of the provincial capital will span around 5-14°C on Monday. Humidity remained over 80pc with low UV Index, and visibility.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded around 300 which is Dangerous.

Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Punjab Fog Update

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Mangla, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad and surrounding.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. Cloudy weather with rain (snow over hills) is expected in most parts of Balochistan.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -11, Skardu -09, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Srinagar 04, Hunza, Chitral and Astore -03.