Islamabad Weather Update: Thick fog envelops capital as mercury dips

Several flights were diverted and delayed at Islamabad airport over the weekend due to dense fog. The severe weather condition persisted into the early hours of Sunday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, causing disruptions for commuters.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said chilly weather with dense fog (during night hours) is likely to persist in Islamabad and surrounding on Sunday.

It said a shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country, and it brought chilly winds to the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Sunday, there were no showers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

Amid the bone-chilling weather, the temperature in the capital hovers around 4-16 degrees Celsius and the mercury is expected to dip at night.

Humidity was recorded at around 45 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h. UV Index was recorded low with visibility around 1 km.

Islamabad Air Quality

Despite being nestled in Marhala Hills, the air quality of the city was recorded at over 200 which is Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

PMD said dense fog likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh during this week. Citizens are advised to be cautious.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures in Pakistan

Leh -12, Skardu -10, Kalam, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Astore 04, Rawalakot, Chitral and Srinagar -03.