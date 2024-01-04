Lahore weather update: Provincial capital shivers as cold snap tightens grip in Punjab

Lahore and parts of the country are being buffeted by extremely cold breezes as mercurty drops. For Thursday, Met Office predicted cold weather for parts of Punjab.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly system is affecting upper parts of the country.

Lahore Rain Update

As cold snap is moving from southwestern region to Punjab, there are no chances of rain but the sky remains covered in clouds.

Lahore Temperature Today

Lahore's temperature hovers around 12-14°C at noon. Humidity remained over 60pc while the Max UV Index was low.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded around 300 which is Dangerous.

Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Punjab Fog Update

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Mangla, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. Cloudy weather with rain (snow over hills) is expected in most parts of Balochistan.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -11, Skardu -10, Kalam, Gupis, Gilgit, Astore -05, Srinagar -04, Rawalakot and Hunza -03.