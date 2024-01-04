Quetta Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of Balochistan today

People in the country's southwestern region will witness rain and chilly weather as a westerly system is affecting Balochistan and upper parts of the country.

PMD, in its advisory, said extremely cold weather will prevail and mercury will drop sharply in the last couple of days under latest weather situation.

As of Thursday, there is rain prediction for the provincial capital Quetta, Sibbi, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Kalat and other regions.

Quetta temperature today

The mercury was recorded at around 10°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 1-2 in the night. Humidity was recorded at around 40 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7-8km/h.

Quetta Air Quality

Quetta's air quality was recorded at 45, which is fine.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Dense fog likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh and Islamabad during this week. Citizens are advised to be cautious.

Met Office said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -11, Skardu -10, Kalam, Gupis, Gilgit, Astore -05, Srinagar -04, Rawalakot and Hunza -03.