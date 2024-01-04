No ban on airing Imran Khan’s speeches, Pemra informs LHC

LAHORE – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that there is no prohibition on broadcasting former prime minister Imran Khan’s speeches, dispelling previous claims of a ban.

Pemra’s counsel, Haroon Duggal, disclosed this during a petition hearing filed by Imran Khan against the authority’s decision to restrict satellite TV channels from airing his speeches and press talks while he is detained at Adiala Jail.

The ban was imposed immediately after Imran criticised former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, accusing him of shielding current rulers in alleged corruption cases. Imran challenged this ban, asserting it was driven by vengeance, leading to eight hearings on the case.

During the recent hearing, Imran’s lawyer, Ahmed Pansota, represented him along with the federal government’s counsel, appearing before Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the LHC.

The court advised Pemra against pressurizing TV channels regarding Imran’s concerns, to which Pemra’s counsel clarified that there was no ban on airing the petitioner’s speeches.

Following these brief arguments, the court concluded the petition.