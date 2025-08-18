Shaheen Force cops assault citizen for making video in Karachi

By Our Correspondent
11:45 am | Aug 18, 2025
KARACHI – A disturbing incident took place in Liaquatabad area of Karachi, where personnel from the Shaheen Force allegedly assaulted a civilian for recording a video of them.

The act was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

Reports said the incident occurred at a tea hotel where a man began filming the police officials. Reportedly angered by this, the officials demanded the man’s phone. When he refused to hand it over, he was violently assaulted.

In response to the viral footage and growing public concern, SSP Central took swift action by suspending two constables identified as Ehtisham and Roshan Khan.

An official inquiry has been ordered, and SDPO Liaquatabad, Waseem Muhammad, has been tasked with leading the investigation.

Authorities have assured that the incident is being taken seriously and appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings.

